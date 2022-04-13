Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Lowered to $35.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Quanterix by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Quanterix by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quanterix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

