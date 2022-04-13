Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 79.8% in March

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of QH opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quhuo by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

