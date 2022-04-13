Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of Qumu stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
