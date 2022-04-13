Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RAIFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 11,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.75. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.43.
About Raiffeisen Bank International (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raiffeisen Bank International (RAIFY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.