Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RAIFY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 11,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.75. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.43.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

