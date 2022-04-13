Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Rapid7 posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $113.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

