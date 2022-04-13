RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 417,015 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

