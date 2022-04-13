RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
