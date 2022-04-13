RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.21 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.65.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,942 shares of company stock worth $401,065. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.