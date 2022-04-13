Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $110.19. 24,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.