Raymond James Reiterates $82.00 Price Target for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a $82.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 351,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,454. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

