Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/12/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/31/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/2/2022 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

