RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon Sells 6,306 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.37. 106,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,590. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.9% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 595,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,373,000 after buying an additional 43,543 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

