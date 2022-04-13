RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) VP Patrick S. Bannon Sells 6,306 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,298. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.35 and a twelve month high of $126.88.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

