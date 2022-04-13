Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

