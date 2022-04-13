Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.
About Reading International (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
