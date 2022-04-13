Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35. Reading International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

