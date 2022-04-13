Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.25 May 22 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a may 22 dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 181.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

NYSE O traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,153. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

