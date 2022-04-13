Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,432. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

