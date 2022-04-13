Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

