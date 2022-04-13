Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG):

4/5/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.69) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 323 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 349 ($4.55).

3/25/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.69) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 307 ($4.00) to GBX 306 ($3.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 340 ($4.43) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 349 ($4.55) price target on the stock.

LON DLG opened at GBX 263.10 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.24. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.40 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.57), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($97,617.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

