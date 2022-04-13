Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC):

4/4/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

3/30/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/25/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/22/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/22/2022 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

ORIC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 23,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.19.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 367,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,092. 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

