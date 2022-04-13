Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2022 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Carnival Co. & was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00.

3/17/2022 – Carnival Co. & had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 1,579,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,702,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $38,878,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

