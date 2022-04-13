Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hiscox (HSX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hiscox (LON: HSX):

4/5/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,177 ($15.34) to GBX 1,159 ($15.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Hiscox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Hiscox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Hiscox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($14.01) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,027 ($13.38) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.82) to GBX 850 ($11.08). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($13.62) to GBX 1,075 ($14.01). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,027 ($13.38) price target on the stock.

LON:HSX opened at GBX 935.20 ($12.19) on Wednesday. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 941.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 893.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27.

Get Hiscox Ltd alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.80) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,670.03). Also, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($194,891.58).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.