Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Genocea Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $3.00.

4/3/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 25,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,396. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

