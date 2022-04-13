Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,380 ($96.17).

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.47) to GBX 7,460 ($97.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($114.67) to GBX 9,100 ($118.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

LON:RKT traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,846 ($76.18). 1,075,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($88.82). The stock has a market cap of £41.79 billion and a PE ratio of -1,299.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,904.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,016.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

