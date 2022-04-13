Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “
Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Redwire has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwire (RDW)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwire (RDW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.