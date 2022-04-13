Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Redwire has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Redwire by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

