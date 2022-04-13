Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.91. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. 917,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $78.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

