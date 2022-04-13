Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.99. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $466.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Regional Management by 357.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

