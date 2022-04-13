Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given New €200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

REMYY opened at $20.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

