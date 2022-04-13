Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

