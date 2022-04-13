Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $836.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Replimune Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 189,533 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 158,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

