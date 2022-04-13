Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

BERY opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,059,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

