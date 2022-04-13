Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

GS stock opened at $319.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.25 and a 200 day moving average of $372.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

