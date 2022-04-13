Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AZEK (AZEK)

AZEK (NYSE: AZEK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – AZEK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

4/5/2022 – AZEK is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00.

3/30/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – AZEK is now covered by analysts at Zelman & Associates. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 2,976,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,743. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17.

Get The AZEK Company Inc alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.