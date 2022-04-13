Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT):
- 4/11/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 4/3/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – CIM Commercial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.66.
CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
