Research Analysts Set Expectations for Falcon Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $598.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.66. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

