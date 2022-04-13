Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/11/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/11/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “
- 3/3/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 3/1/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “
- 2/22/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “
- 2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.
- 2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $664.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
