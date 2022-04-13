Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/6/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

3/3/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/1/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

2/22/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $664.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 177,996 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

