RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSPI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 82,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,868. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.