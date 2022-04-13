Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.69.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at C$74.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.70. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$68.17 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.