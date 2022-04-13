Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.69.
Shares of QSR opened at C$74.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.70. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$68.17 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
