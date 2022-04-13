Reviewing Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Canaan alerts:

This table compares Canaan and Credo Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $782.52 million 0.88 $313.89 million $1.70 2.55 Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 38.44% 86.99% 47.92% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canaan and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Canaan currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.84%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canaan beats Credo Technology Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.