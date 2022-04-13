Reviewing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and Bottomline Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.17 $837.00 million $2.22 55.66 Bottomline Technologies $471.40 million 5.42 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.54

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89% Bottomline Technologies -6.78% -3.75% -2.05%

Risk and Volatility

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electronic Arts and Bottomline Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80 Bottomline Technologies 1 7 0 0 1.88

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $162.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.67%. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus price target of $54.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Bottomline Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

