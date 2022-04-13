Reviewing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alfi and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 19 6 0 2.24

Pinterest has a consensus target price of $43.29, suggesting a potential upside of 90.88%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Alfi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A Pinterest 12.27% 13.74% 11.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alfi and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinterest $2.58 billion 5.79 $316.44 million $0.46 49.31

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Pinterest beats Alfi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alfi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

