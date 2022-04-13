Reviewing Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) & Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Planet Labs PBC and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 105.04%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Gilat Satellite Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.13 -$137.12 million N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks $218.82 million 2.06 -$2.68 million ($0.05) -159.17

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82% Gilat Satellite Networks -1.22% 0.41% 0.26%

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors. The company was formerly known as Planet Labs Inc. Planet Labs PBC was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms. It also provides ER6000- A and AEROEDGE 6000 for the satellite communication needs to in-flight connectivity service providers; MrineRay for maritime connectivity; and RaySat antennas to deliver critical data, voice, and video for real-time information flow, as well as electronically steered antenna system for broadband connectivity on mobile platforms. In addition, the company offers aerodynamic antenna systems for land vehicles and aircraft; SatTrooper, a manpack terminal for civilian and military operations; BlackRay SATCOM terminals for airborne missions; GLT1000 modem for connectivity across land, sea, and air; and MLT1000, a military-grade modem that provides broadband C4I satellite communications. Further, it offers block upconverters for satellite communication on-the-move applications, as well as fixed satellite operations. The company also provides managed services, such as installation and setup, network design and optimization, and network operation; service packages; support center services; and professional services, including project management and training, as well as cellular, mobility, Internet of Things, enterprise and broadband, and defense and government solutions. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

