Reviewing Waste Management (NYSE:WM) & Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Waste Management alerts:

74.4% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waste Management and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 0 6 2 0 2.25 Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00

Waste Management presently has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 107.22%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Waste Management.

Volatility & Risk

Waste Management has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waste Management and Quest Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $17.93 billion 3.75 $1.82 billion $4.30 37.64 Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.69 $1.69 million $0.08 70.38

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Waste Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 10.13% 28.14% 7.05% Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16%

Summary

Waste Management beats Quest Resource on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated 255 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 96 MRFs; and 340 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.