Revolve Capital Llc Acquires 158,629 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,533,290.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 44,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $541.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

