Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $32.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts have commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.