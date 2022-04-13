Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rezolute, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drug therapies for metabolic and orphan diseases. The Company’s products include AB101, RZ358, RZ402 and RZ602 which are in clinical stage. Rezolute, Inc., formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc., is based in LOUISVILLE, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.62. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rezolute by 299.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rezolute by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

