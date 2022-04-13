RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.59 Million

Analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will report $925.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.00 million to $928.40 million. RH posted sales of $860.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,761 shares of company stock worth $409,529,620. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in RH by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in RH by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $346.60 on Wednesday. RH has a 1 year low of $313.85 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.45.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

