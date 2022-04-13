Richard J. Rothberg Sells 64,892 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DELL opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

