Ricoh Company, Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

