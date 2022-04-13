Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

REPX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 170,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $450.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

REPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

