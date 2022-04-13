Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “
REI opened at $3.88 on Friday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $388.75 million, a P/E ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 2.13.
About Ring Energy (Get Rating)
Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.
